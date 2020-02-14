One year later, first responders reflect on Henry Pratt Company Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — One year ago, five people died when an employee, about to be fired from his job from Henry Pratt Company opened fire inside of an office.

The mass shooting on February 15, 2019, rocked the city of Aurora, Illinois.

By the time the gunman was shot and killed by police, he’d not only killed five people but shot and injured six others, including another Pratt employee and five Aurora Police officers.

A year later, while the victims’ families continue to mourn their loved ones death, those injured work to heal.

Officer Marco Gomez is still not back to work. His physician therapy is in its final stages before he is cleared to return to his police job.

Aurora’s Art and History Center has an exhibit detailing the shooting and its aftermath running throughout the month of February. It is open every Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.