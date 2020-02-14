LIST: Chicago area school closings

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 takes over Chicago

Posted 7:10 AM, February 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 07:13AM, February 14, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Chicago welcomes the best of the NBA to town for All-Star weekend.

For fans frozen out of getting tickets for the biggest events, Navy Pier will offer the cheapest option for a taste of all the fanfare.

Online Friday morning, tickets for the All-Star game at the United Center on Sunday are starting at around $800 each. Getting in for the popular dunk and three-point contest Saturday might set you back $500.

It has the NBA issuing a warning about counterfeit tickets and merchandise.The authentic souvenir jerseys have a hologram tag and so do the tickets, which should only be obtained through the NBA or licensed brokers.

The Navy Pier Ferris wheel is lit up like a basketball because NBA crossover will start there Friday morning, and will run all weekend.

For just $20, fans can experience food and fun and maybe run into a current or former player.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.