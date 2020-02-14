NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 takes over Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago welcomes the best of the NBA to town for All-Star weekend.

For fans frozen out of getting tickets for the biggest events, Navy Pier will offer the cheapest option for a taste of all the fanfare.

Online Friday morning, tickets for the All-Star game at the United Center on Sunday are starting at around $800 each. Getting in for the popular dunk and three-point contest Saturday might set you back $500.

It has the NBA issuing a warning about counterfeit tickets and merchandise.The authentic souvenir jerseys have a hologram tag and so do the tickets, which should only be obtained through the NBA or licensed brokers.

The Navy Pier Ferris wheel is lit up like a basketball because NBA crossover will start there Friday morning, and will run all weekend.

For just $20, fans can experience food and fun and maybe run into a current or former player.