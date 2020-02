Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metronomy stopped by the studio to perform a song from their recent album "Metronomy Forever."

Metronomy are an electronic band from the U.K. They've opened for Coldplay and worked alongside Robyn.

Their new album serves as a landmark moment in the band's career, applying the lessons learned in working with Robyn.

The band is set to bring an ambitious new direction on the road for an extensive North American tour in 2020.