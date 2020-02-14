Lunchbreak: Sauteed Chilean Sea Bass with Parsnip Puree and Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato & Garlic Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Heath Schecter

Info:

-Hey Chef Heath - a personal chef experience (providing personal chef dinner parties in the comfort of your own home).

-“I’m a chef & my kids want buttered noodles” cookbook of recipes over the years, where a portion of proceeds go to Project Semi-Colon which helps people (kids) that have suicidal tendencies and/or anxiety issues that can lead to suicidal thoughts.

http://www.chefheath.com

Recipe:

Sauteed Chilean Sea Bass with Parsnip Puree and Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato & Garlic Sauce

Yields 2 servings

Sea Bass:

2 – 6 oz Chilean Sea Bass Filets

2 T Olive (or Veg, Canola, Grapeseed) Oil

Salt & Pepper

Method:

In a saute pan on med-high heat, add oil, and allow to get hot.

Season both sides of sea bass filets with salt and pepper.

Place top side of fish face down on pan, allow to sear/cook 4 min, flip, cook 1 min, and turn off heat, keep fish in pan.

Parsnip Puree:

1 lb parnsips, cleaned and chopped

½ c heavy cream

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Add all ingredients to a pot, allow to cook over medium heat until parsnip is tender.

Place all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Roasted Red Pepper, tomato and garlic sauce:

2 red bell peppers (or 6 oz jarred roasted red pepper)

1/3 cup fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 clove roasted garlic (1 tsp)

½ tsp ground Aleppo pepper (or red pepper flakes)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Roast bell peppers until charred all over, place into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam) Once cooled, peel skin and remove stem and seeds. Or, use 6 oz of jarred roasted red peppers.

Add peppers, tomatoes, garlic, Aleppo pepper to a blender, blend to smooth. Pour into a sauce pan, over medium – low heat, and cook 5 minutes to heat thru and slightly reduce.

Season with salt and pepper

Plating:

Add about ½ cup of parsnip puree to center of plate. Place sea bass on top of puree and then drizzle red pepper tomato sauce around the outside of the parsnip puree.