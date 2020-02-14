LIST: Chicago area school closings

Larenz and Lahmard Tate from Starz Power are back home for NBA All-Star weekend

Posted 9:02 AM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 09:40AM, February 14, 2020
Both Tate brothers who were born in Chicago, came back to the windy city to celebrate for NBA All-Star weekend. They talked to Dean Richards about the Power drama series on STARZ and earlier shows they appeared in. Larenz Tate has appeared in the Twilight Zone series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Love Jones. He is also one of the stars in Power's spin off  Power Book Two: Ghost, and his brother Lahmard Tate has appeared in several episodes in Power's last season.

Larenz Tate will be hosting a party tomorrow at Per so na at 2-8 p.m., located at 408 S. Wells. You can purchase your tickets  to attend the NBA star-studded event here.

