Kim Foxx in court Friday for Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been subpoenaed to appear in court Friday.

At issue is her use of state funds to defend herself against her controversial handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Foxx abruptly dropped all charges over Smollett’s alleged false police report of a racist and homophobic attack. Police presented evidence that the attack was staged.

Smollett was indicted this week by a special prosecutor, for disorderly conduct.

Smollett will be arraigned in 10 days.