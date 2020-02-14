× Kanye West giving away free Yeezy shoes in Chicago Friday

CHICAGO — Kanye West is debuting the latest shoe in his popular Yeezy line and he wants the youth in Chicago to have them first.

In honor of his upcoming YZY QNTM shoe, secret sherps (pictured right) will be parked in different locations across Chicago Friday distributing the shoes.

YZY QNTM "QUANTUM" PRE-ORDER IS NOW LIVE ON https://t.co/ouzu9W50Uh

COMMENT YOUR SIZE pic.twitter.com/HlRvprK93p — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) February 12, 2020

The YZY QNTM is not scheduled to be released nationwide anytime soon.

The sherps first appeared in Wicker Park at about 1 p.m. Friday.

Chicago is West’s hometown, and he has expressed desire in the past to move back to the city.

West will also be performing his famous Sunday Service to UIC this weekend.