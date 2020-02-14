× Judge throws out new trial for Gerald Reed

CHICAGO — No new trial for Gerald Reed, the man who claimed he was tortured into falsely confessing to a 1990 double murder under former Police Commander Jon Burge.

Fourteen months ago, a judge overturned his conviction, granting him a new trial, but a judge threw out that ruling today.

“I never would have thought that this judge would do what he did today. It just hurts so bad,” said Amanda Shackleford, Reed’s mother.

Reed’s supporters say today’s decision is an example of a continued coverup of torture committed by Burge and detectives under his command.

Burge was fired in 1993 and served three years in prison.