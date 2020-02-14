Home repair company accused of scamming 12 Chicago area residents

CHICAGO — He comes out, spins a good tale and gets you to make a deposit.

The Duggan sisters say they gave Edmund Kavanaugh $8,000 to start work on their South Side home after massive damage from last year’s storms.

They got his name from the “Moms of Beverly” Facebook page and a fictitious woman named “Jessica Munoz,” who was allegedly joining other mom’s groups in Northbrook and LaGrange. The Duggan sisters say the groups were promoting Kavanaugh’s services — everything from home repair, to roofing, to HVAC to appliances.

There are allegedly 12 victims of Kavanugh’s home repair company, Goliath Construction Corporation.

They’ve lived out of boxes for months after spotty service from Kavanaugh’s workers.

Their garage roof was ripped off before it was supposed to be leaving a gaping hole. They also said they had to show the worker who was taking off the wallpaper how to do it. Their back porch was torn down and not replaced.

Kavanaugh said for all their trouble he would redo their front walkway. It was never finished.

“Bells were going off and we were just at the end of our rope with him,” said Clare Duggan.

They sent him a letter canceling his services. “I have given back to the community in donations and money more than any of you. Go judge someone else,” Kavanaugh responded.

The 52 year old has a long list of criminal charges and liens dating back to 1995.

He’s been charged three times for home repair fraud that amounts to more than $300,000. He has also been charged three times for document forgery and nine times for theft or deception. He’s filed for bankruptcy nine times and charged eight times for having a fictitious business, according to court documents.

The Duggan sisters say he took advantage of Mary’s disability and age. Plus, he gave them “a deal,” $15,000 less than other estimates.

“Well, I do all these wonderful jobs for wealthy women on the north shore who can afford to redo stuff every other year,” they recall Kavanaugh saying. “I can afford to have a sliding scale.”

He showed them all of his papers, his license and insurance and gave them referrals they now believe were fake.

Now, they have an alderman involved.

“Very quickly — by the detail they were telling me — I knew we had a monster on our hands,” said Ald. Matthew O’Shea, 19th Ward.

There are two fraud investigations being done by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Mary Duggan wants criminal charges filed against him for allegedly scamming at least 12 people.

“How can it be that you know about this man, you know he’s out there doing it more every single day and yet there’s no way to stop him?” asked Clare Duggan.

Mary Duggan says she was scammed.

“I’m not going to be ashamed. I got played by a guy who’s spent time in a federal prison because he’s a professional at this,” she said.