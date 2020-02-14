Coastin’ the Country Ep. 16: What should Cedar Point add in 2021?

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
We haven’t even started the 2020 amusement park season. Yet today we are looking ahead to 2021.
On the last episode of my Coastin’ the Country theme park podcast, I talked about my visit to the American Coaster Enthusiasts No Coaster Con. A ton of representatives from theme parks across the country were there. Among them was Tony Clark, the director of communications for Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
I talked with Tony about everything Cedar Point has planned for their big 150th anniversary season this year. But I also asked him about that little teaser they had in their 2020 announcement video.
Could it be? Could Cedar Point really break the 500 foot mark with a new attraction in 2021? I asked him about it and have the answer in this week’s episode.
I also opened the floor to all of you! I posed the question on Facebook and Instagram – if you could decide what Cedar Point adds in 2021, what would it be? I read and responded to your answers.
In addition to all of that, we talked about some of the big theme park news of the week, including these stories:
- Disneyland raises ticket prices for the first time in 13 months.
- Walt Disney World will start taking reservations for the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser later this year. They also released a new promo video for it:
- Kennywood Park’s GM stepped down this week. They are starting a nationwide search for a replacement.
- Kennywood also released a new video about their roller coaster Jack Rabbit. It’s turning 100 this year:
As always, be sure to follow me on social media for the latest on theme parks and to just keep in touch! I’m on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.