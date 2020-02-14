× Chicago sports teams get creative on social media for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO – It’s another day on the calendar that brings out the creativity in people, this time in order to show someone affection.

That’s Valentine’s Day, and Chicago’s sports teams have found some creative ways to send their love to fans and players over the last 24 hours.

The White Sox had a series of valentines which they put up on Twitter, including this one involving Eloy Jimenez, with the “ex still wears blue” reference a subtle reference to the Cubs, who traded the outfielder in July of 2017.

The Cubs released this video of some of their players reading a few signed valentine’s cards which they were going to give away to fans by the end of the day.

Roses are red, violets are blue…we want to give these signed #ValentinesDay cards to you! ❤️ this post by 10 p.m. CST for a chance to win. Rules: https://t.co/ugyHsnRjWV pic.twitter.com/quXApyprNA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 14, 2020

They also had this “valentine” featuring first baseman Anthony Rizzo and a few branches of ivy.

Need some beary good love advice?@TheRealStaley's got you covered – he stopped by @jewelosco to spread the #ValentinesDay ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bacrt8wP93 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2020

The Bears posted this video of team mascot Staley going to a Jewel Osco store and helping customers pick out flowers and treats for the holiday.

Like the baseball teams, the Blackhawks made some valentines specific to the players on their team.

The Chicago Sky made a Valentine Day card featuring All-Star Diamond DeShields, who will serve as an assistant coach during the NBA Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena Friday as part of All-Star Weekend.

Forward CJ Sapong took part in the Valentine’s Day video from the Chicago Fire FC as the team continues their training camp in Florida.

𝒪𝓊𝓇 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓇𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝓇𝑒𝒹.

𝒪𝓊𝓇 𝓀𝒾𝓉𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒷𝓁𝓊𝑒.

𝒮𝑒𝓃𝒹 𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓈𝑒 𝒱𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑒'𝓈 𝒟𝒶𝓎 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝒹𝓈 𝓉𝑜 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓂𝑒𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑔𝒻𝓊𝓁 𝒷𝑜𝑜 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2VbKOzGAu6 — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) February 14, 2020

The Chicago Red Stars featured a number of their players on Valentine’s Day cards as well.