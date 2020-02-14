Chicago sports teams get creative on social media for Valentine’s Day
CHICAGO – It’s another day on the calendar that brings out the creativity in people, this time in order to show someone affection.
That’s Valentine’s Day, and Chicago’s sports teams have found some creative ways to send their love to fans and players over the last 24 hours.
The White Sox had a series of valentines which they put up on Twitter, including this one involving Eloy Jimenez, with the “ex still wears blue” reference a subtle reference to the Cubs, who traded the outfielder in July of 2017.
The Cubs released this video of some of their players reading a few signed valentine’s cards which they were going to give away to fans by the end of the day.
They also had this “valentine” featuring first baseman Anthony Rizzo and a few branches of ivy.
The Bears posted this video of team mascot Staley going to a Jewel Osco store and helping customers pick out flowers and treats for the holiday.
Like the baseball teams, the Blackhawks made some valentines specific to the players on their team.
The Chicago Sky made a Valentine Day card featuring All-Star Diamond DeShields, who will serve as an assistant coach during the NBA Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena Friday as part of All-Star Weekend.
Forward CJ Sapong took part in the Valentine’s Day video from the Chicago Fire FC as the team continues their training camp in Florida.
The Chicago Red Stars featured a number of their players on Valentine’s Day cards as well.