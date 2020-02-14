Are there instances of big late-March or early-April snowstorms that melt quickly?

Absolutely. The nature of the city’s late-season snowstorms is, while they can hit very hard, the snow does not linger very long. The best examples of this are the week-apart tandem high-impact snowstorms of late-March and early-April 1970. Both storms were accompanied by thundersnow and very strong northeast winds that produced traffic-paralyzing drifts. The March 26-27 storm delivered 14.3 inches of heavy wet snow that were gone by the end of the month. That was quickly followed by a 10.7-inch snowstorm on April 1-2 that was totally liquidated by April 4. The city’s six heaviest snowstorm dumped 19.2 inches on March 25-26, 1930 and the snow cover was history by April Fool’s Day.

