After series of quakes, Chicago delegation heads to Puerto Rico to assess funding

A Chicago delegation is in Puerto Rico the weekend touring the damage after hundreds of earthquakes have hit the island in two months.

Illinois Congressman Chuy García and Senator Dick Durbin along with eight other lawmakers will meet with the governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vázquez Garced to see how federal dollars will be spent.

Last week, Vázquez Garced signed a major disaster declaration asking the federal government for additional federal aid for the southern towns of Guanica, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Ponce and Yauco.

The governor said there was an estimated $110 million in damage caused by the quakes.

Vázquez Garced also declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte is reporting from Puerto Rico and has more.