11-year-old critically injured by 7-year-old in accidental shooting on West Side: reports

CHICAGO — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a second juvenile on Chicago’s West Side.

Preliminary reports indicate a 7-year-old accidentally shot an 11-year-old in the 3100 block of West Fillmore around 7:45 p.m.

The 11-year-old was reportedly shot in the neck.

The child is in critical condition, according to officials with the fire department.

