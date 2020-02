CHICAGO — Seven children were hurt after an Englewood home went up in flames.

Fire fighters arrived at 7000 block of South Yale Avenue just after 11 a.m. Friday morning for a house fire.

All seven of the children were between the ages of 5 and 16 and were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation. They are all expected to recover.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement, but no word yet on what sparked it.