3 teens among at least 6 wounded in shooting on South Side

Posted 9:36 PM, February 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 10:20PM, February 14, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Several people were shot Friday on Chicago’s South Side.

Initial reports indicate at least six people, including three juveniles,  were wounded in the shooting in the 6500 block of South King Drive around 9 p.m.

The people were at a gathering at an apartment on the third floor of the Parkway Gardens Apartment buildings.

A 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old male, a 15-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls and a sixth adult of unknonw age were all taken to area hospitals in critical condition according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

