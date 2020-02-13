Snow continues across Chicago area, bitter cold ahead; Winter Weather Advisory expanded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of the Chicago area across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana (purple-shaded counties on the map below).

As an Arctic cold front sinks south across the area, winds shift north gusting to 30 mph, temperatures drop 10-plus degrees almost immediately and a burst of additional 1 to 2-inches of snow/blowing snow will sharply cut visibility and blanket highways, streets, and thoroughfares this Thursday morning. Behind the front temperatures in the teens and lower 20s will freeze any lingering wet spots making for very difficult travel and significantly complicate any outdoor activity. With the sudden change to single-digit to near zero wind chills, children waiting for school buses should be watched closely.

The Winter Weather Advisory will expire at noon, except in Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana where strong north to northwest winds will produce additional snow showers/blowing snow into the evening hours.

Northerly winds gusting 35 to 40 mph off the waters of Lake Michigan will build 10 to 15-foot waves that will crash into the lakefronts with the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the lakeshore area in Cook County in effect until 6PM today and the Lakeshore Flood Warning (dark-green-shaded counties on the headlined map) for lakeshore areas across Lake and Porter Counties in NW Indiana running until midnight.

Temperatures will slowly fall into single-digits by this evening, with sub-zero temperatures and wind chills likely Friday morning. So if you are expecting to be out and about during the next 12 to 24-hours, dress accordingly and proceed carefully.

Several Northwest Indiana and Chicago area schools will be closed today, or have delayed starts, due to weather. Click here for a full list of school closures. The snowfall is creating slick and possibly hazardous road conditions. Allow extra time and drive with caution this morning. For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.

Current temperature/wind chill/weather radar and visibility maps are presented below...

Current wind chills...

Current weather radar mosaic...

Current visibility...