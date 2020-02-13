Valentine’s Day 2020 vying to be Chicago’s coldest in 77 years; sub-zero morning lows yield to afternoon teens; temps head for more seasonable levels over coming weekend; some “overrunning” snow possible Saturday afternoon
-
Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today- Snow arriving on schedule
-
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
-
Snow to continue into Thursday morning rush; Bitter cold to follow
-
Dry afternoon on the way before return of snow Monday night
-
Band of snow moving east out of the area- Winter weather advisories have already or will be canceled as the precipitation move east of the the area
-
-
Accumulating snow to begin later this afternoon, spreading over Chicago area tonight
-
Snow taking aim at Wednesday’s afternoon commute
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight, 1-2 inches of snow possible
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
-
Clouds to linger one more day
-
-
Record-breaking warmth in Chicago day after Christmas
-
Heavy snow falls fast in south suburbs; Will continue overnight
-
Storm could bring ice, snow to Friday evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued