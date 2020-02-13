LIST: Chicago area school closings

Three decades later, Craig Hodges reflects on 3-point shootout success

Posted 6:13 PM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 06:14PM, February 13, 2020

(CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill.) – Three decades later, Craig Hodges can still light it up from downtown.

The former Bulls guard won the NBA 3-point contest three straight years in the early 90s. With the All-Star game returning to Chicago for the first time in 32 years, WGN’s Josh Frydman caught up with Hodges in his hometown to reflect on his 3-point success, get his advice for Bulls participant Zach LaVine, share his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant and how his new book “Long Shot” details how the NBA “blackballed” him from the league.

