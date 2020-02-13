WATCH: Chicago health departments update on response to novel coronavirus
LIST: Chicago area school closings

Steve Sanders performs live with WGN House Band

Posted 10:56 AM, February 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

WGN Midday News anchor Steve Sanders is retiring at the end of the month, so we wanted him to play with the WGN Morning News House Band one last time. Best wishes, Steve!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.