Previous incidents reported at same crossing where Metra crash injured 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Four people were critically injured after a Metra train plowed into a vehicle in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when southbound Train No. 833 struck a vehicle that went around the gate at 87th Street and Pulaski Avenue.

According to Metra, the lights were flashing, the gates were down and other vehicles had stopped.

The impact critically injured three women, in their 20s, who were in the vehicle — two of them said to be in grave condition. A 19-year-old pedestrian, who was standing at a nearby bus stop, is also hospitalized.

The car was so badly damaged it took some time for emergency crews to extricate the victims.

There have been other significant incidents at this crossing in recent years. In December 2015, two people were killed and several injured in another collision between a vehicle and a train. And four years ago, a woman suffered minor injuries when a train hit her SUV at the same crossing.

Crews were on hand Thursday because the latest incident also caused some exterior damage to a signal station. The system remains on line and working properly.

Officials are investigating.