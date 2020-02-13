× Obama to hold ‘fireside chat’ with NBA players during All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama will join NBA’s biggest stars during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Obama is scheduled to take part in a “fireside chat” with Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chris Paul of the Oklahoma Thunder.

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon — a Chicago native and Northwestern University graduate — will also take part in the conversation, officials with the Obama Foundation said.

This will be the former president’s first public appearance since October.

All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14-16 and is set to include appearances from Chance the Rapper, Common and comedian Hannibal Buress.