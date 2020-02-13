LIST: Chicago area school closings

Obama to hold ‘fireside chat’ with NBA players during All-Star Weekend

Posted 11:56 AM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:55AM, February 13, 2020

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 26: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Obama, and former Attorney General Eric Holder, who was also at the rally, are among approximately a dozen democrats who were targeted by mail bombs over the past several days. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama will join NBA’s biggest stars during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Obama is scheduled to take part in a “fireside chat” with Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chris Paul of the Oklahoma Thunder.

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon — a Chicago native and Northwestern University graduate — will also take part in the conversation, officials with the Obama Foundation said.

This will be the former president’s first public appearance since October.

All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14-16 and is set to include appearances from Chance the Rapper, Common and comedian Hannibal Buress.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.