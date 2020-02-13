× Missing 6-year-old SC girl Faye Marie Swetlik found dead

CAYCE, S.C. — The body of Faye Marie Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who had been missing in South Carolina since Monday, has been found dead, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Police said Thursday they are now treating the case as a homicide, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Officers also found the body of a man during the search.

Authorities didn’t give any evidence to connect the two deaths, but said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.