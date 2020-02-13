Midday Fix: Caramelized Leek Steaks with Beets Over Roasted Fennel & Lentils
Anthony Waller, CEO and Founder of Catering Out The Box
http://www.cateringoutthebox.com
Recipe:
Caramelized leek steaks with beets over roasted fennel lentils
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
-1 Fennel bulb, halved (keep frond for garnish)
-2 Golden beets, peeled and sliced into 1 inch slices
-2 Leeks, halved, trimmed and soaked (keep root intact)
-2 Garlic cloves, skin on
-2 Cups green lentils, rinsed and sorted
-4 Cups water
-2 Grapefruits, halved
-4 Tablespoons olive oil (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)
-2 Tablespoons agave syrup
-Salt & pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Prep vegetables as listed in ingredients
- Combine lentils and water in a saucepan and simmer for 30 minutes
- Place fennel bulb, beets, leeks, grapefruit and garlic cloves on cookie sheet and thoroughly coat with olive oil
- Place cookie sheet into a 400-degree oven for 25-35 minutes, or until vegetables are caramelized (be sure to reserve juices in the pan)
- Slice cooked fennel, peel roasted garlic (make into a paste)
- Combine cooked lentils (strained), garlic and fennel in mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper
- Plate lentil and fennel combination on a platter
- Lay leeks and beets over the bed of lentils
- Combine the juice of your caramelized grapefruit, reserved cooking juices and agave in a bowl and whisk to create the glaze (salt and pepper to taste)
- Drizzle glaze and remaining olive oil over the entire dish; Add fennel frond, salt and pepper to finish