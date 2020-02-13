Midday Fix: Caramelized Leek Steaks with Beets Over Roasted Fennel & Lentils

WATCH: Chicago health departments update on response to novel coronavirus
Posted 11:28 AM, February 13, 2020, by

Anthony Waller, CEO and Founder of Catering Out The Box

http://www.cateringoutthebox.com

Recipe:

Caramelized leek steaks with beets over roasted fennel lentils

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

-1 Fennel bulb, halved (keep frond for garnish)

-2 Golden beets, peeled and sliced into 1 inch slices

-2 Leeks, halved, trimmed and soaked (keep root intact)

-2 Garlic cloves, skin on

-2 Cups green lentils, rinsed and sorted

-4 Cups water

-2 Grapefruits, halved

-4 Tablespoons olive oil (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)

-2 Tablespoons agave syrup

-Salt & pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Prep vegetables as listed in ingredients
  • Combine lentils and water in a saucepan and simmer for 30 minutes
  • Place fennel bulb, beets, leeks, grapefruit and garlic cloves on cookie sheet and thoroughly coat with olive oil
  • Place cookie sheet into a 400-degree oven for 25-35 minutes, or until vegetables are caramelized (be sure to reserve juices in the pan)
  • Slice cooked fennel, peel roasted garlic (make into a paste)
  • Combine cooked lentils (strained), garlic and fennel in mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper
  • Plate lentil and fennel combination on a platter
  • Lay leeks and beets over the bed of lentils
  • Combine the juice of your caramelized grapefruit, reserved cooking juices and agave in a bowl and whisk to create the glaze (salt and pepper to taste)
  • Drizzle glaze and remaining olive oil over the entire dish; Add fennel frond, salt and pepper to finish

 

