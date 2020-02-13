× Memorial held Thursday for Chicago police commander Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — Chicago police will hold a memorial for a fallen commander Thursday.

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed in the loop while chasing a suspect in February of 2018.

Bauer’s memorial will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the 18th District. It comes, as his widow is suing the website that sold the suspect’s gun.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the pistol was sold by a man from Wisconsin on the site Armslist.com

According to a federal lawsuit, the site allowed the sales of weapons without background checks. The suit seeks both financial damages and injunctions to force Armslist to change its practices.

Armslist officials haven’t responded to requests for comment.