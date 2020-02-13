Lunchbreak: Space Jam Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craig Couper, Executive Chef

Michael Jordan’s Steak House

505 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago

http://mjshchicago.com/

Event:

A new Michael Jordan and Space Jam inspired menu, featuring the Space Jam Burger, Mike’s Secret Stuff Shake and hand cut fries. Available in the Michael Jordan’s Steak House bar during every Chicago Bulls home game through April 13, the restaurant invites all guests to “Eat Like Mike” and enjoy a meal worthy of the G.O.A.T. himself.

Recipe:

Space Jam Burger

Qty Measure Ingredients

4 ea. Linz Burger Patty

4 ea. Sesame Brioche Burger Bun

4 slices Butterkäse Cheese

4 slices Aged Cheddar

8 Slices Pickled Onion

4 TBL Spicy Mustard

12 slices Kosher Pickle

1 cup BBQ Bacon

Salt

Ground Black Pepper

Qty Measure Ingredients

1/2 lb Slab Bacon, Diced

1/2 cup BBQ Sauce

QTY Measure Ingredients

1 Large Red Onion Sliced Thin

2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 Cup Vinegar, Wine

1/4 cup Water

1/4 Cup Sugar

1 ea Bay Leaf

Pickled onions:

Place onions in a non-reactive container. Heat water, vinegar, salt, sugar, and bay leaf in a small sauce pan. Bring to boil and pour over onions. Allow to cool and wait one day before using.

BBQ Bacon:

Cook bacon in a sauté pan until lightly crispy. Drain off fat and add BBQ sauce to pan. Allow to simmer for ten minutes.

Instructions:

Season with Salt and Pepper and cook over charcoal coals to your desired doneness. Top Burger with Cheddar and Butterkäse cheese and allow to melt. Toast Bun until golden brown on grill. Spread top and bottom of bun with spicy mustard, place pickles on bottom bun, top with burger patty and pickled onion. Spoon bbq bacon on top and cover with toasted bun.