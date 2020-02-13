LIST: Chicago area school closings

Lunchbreak: Space Jam Burger

Posted 12:47 PM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 01:23PM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

Craig Couper, Executive Chef

Michael Jordan’s Steak House

505 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago

http://mjshchicago.com/

Event:

A new Michael Jordan and Space Jam inspired menu, featuring the Space Jam Burger, Mike’s Secret Stuff Shake and hand cut fries. Available in the Michael Jordan’s Steak House bar during every Chicago Bulls home game through April 13, the restaurant invites all guests to “Eat Like Mike” and enjoy a meal worthy of the G.O.A.T. himself.

Recipe:

Space Jam Burger

 

Qty         Measure              Ingredients                                                                                                                       

4              ea.                          Linz Burger Patty

4              ea.                          Sesame Brioche Burger Bun

4              slices                     Butterkäse Cheese

4              slices                     Aged Cheddar

8              Slices                     Pickled Onion

4              TBL                         Spicy Mustard

12           slices                     Kosher Pickle

1              cup                         BBQ Bacon

Salt

Ground Black Pepper

 

Qty         Measure              Ingredients                                                                                                                        

1/2        lb                            Slab Bacon, Diced

1/2        cup                         BBQ Sauce

 

QTY        Measure              Ingredients                                                                                                       

1             Large                     Red Onion Sliced Thin

2             tsp                          Kosher Salt

1/2        Cup                        Vinegar, Wine

1/4        cup                         Water

1/4        Cup                        Sugar

1             ea                           Bay Leaf

  

Pickled onions:

Place onions in a non-reactive container. Heat water, vinegar, salt, sugar, and bay leaf in a small sauce pan. Bring to boil and pour over onions. Allow to cool and wait one day before using.

 BBQ Bacon:

Cook bacon in a sauté pan until lightly crispy. Drain off fat and add BBQ sauce to pan.  Allow to simmer for ten minutes.

Instructions:

Season with Salt and Pepper and cook over charcoal coals to your desired doneness. Top Burger with Cheddar and Butterkäse cheese and allow to melt.  Toast Bun until golden brown on grill. Spread top and bottom of bun with spicy mustard, place pickles on bottom bun, top with burger patty and pickled onion. Spoon bbq bacon on top and cover with toasted bun.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.