Joliet police looking for man who’s wanted in connection with fatal shooting

Posted 12:58 PM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 01:52PM, February 13, 2020

JOLIET, Ill. — Joliet police are searching for a man who’s wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Will County has an active warrant against 22 year-old Jeremiah J. Gavin for first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened on Feb. 7 on Republic Avenue.

If you have any information, contact Joliet Police or the Will County CrimeStoppers.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

