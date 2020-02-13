× Joliet police looking for man who’s wanted in connection with fatal shooting

JOLIET, Ill. — Joliet police are searching for a man who’s wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Will County has an active warrant against 22 year-old Jeremiah J. Gavin for first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened on Feb. 7 on Republic Avenue.

If you have any information, contact Joliet Police or the Will County CrimeStoppers.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.