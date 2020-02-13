LIST: Chicago area school closings

Illinois lawmaker backtracks on gas pumping bill

Posted 1:11 PM, February 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

OAK PARK, Ill. — A lawmaker is backtracking on her proposal that would make it illegal to pump your own gas in Illinois.

Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) introduced the Gas Station Attendant Act.

Lilly now says the bill was meant to start a discussion on convenience and safety issues at the gas pump, and not to ban self-service, the Chicago Tribune reports.

"This is not a bill I would move forward to make pumping your own gas illegal. That was never the intent," she said.

The bill is still being reviewed by the rules committee.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.