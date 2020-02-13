LIST: Chicago area school closings

Flu outbreak prompts prison lockdown in southwest Illinois

Posted 3:31 PM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 03:28PM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A flu outbreak has prompted a lockdown at the Southwest Illinois Correctional Center in downstate East St. Louis.

The Illinois Department of Corrections says approximately 60 inmates are sick.

“In an effort to contain the virus, visits, phone calls and commissary operations are temporarily suspended. Staffing levels have not been impacted. We are committed to ensuring the health of the men and women in our custody and daily medical services are being provided at Southwestern,” according to a statement provided by the department.

The correctional center in downstate Robinson, Ill., is also on lockdown because of a flu outbreak.

