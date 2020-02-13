FBI Explorers program looking for Chicago high school students

CHICAGO — The FBI in Chicago is looking for local high school students interesting in learning about how agents do their jobs.

The FBI Explorers program started here eight years ago.

Since then, more than 200 teens have graduated from the program.

Agents volunteer their time to give high school kids an up-close look at how the FBI investigates crimes.

FBI Special Agent Sarah Henkelmann said it is much more than a lecture in a classroom.

“We have speakers that talk about their real-life experience,” she said. “There’s a bit of training. But the real fun comes when we have hands-on exercises where students get to do their own case investigations. We cover topics like surveillance, crisis negotiations, bomb technicians, evidence response. They have a great time.”

The FBI Chicago will pick 30 students for the 12-week program which begins in September.

Applications can be found at https://fbichicagoexplorers.com/