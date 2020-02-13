× Crystal Lake teen in ICE custody expected to be released Thursday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake teen who was detained by immigration authorities is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

Friends and supporters of Meydi Guzman Rivas, 18, said they have learned that the teen is still in a detention center in Pulaski County, but she will be bonded out and released Thursday.

Meydi is a senior at Crystal Lake High School. Her school counselor, Sara Huser, is fighting to keep Meydi in the United States after she was detained by ICE in October. Huser and her husband plan to take Meydi into their home until her case is settled.

Meydi came to the United States in June 2018 with her father to get away from violence in their native Honduras.

She and her father were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly missing a court hearing on their immigration status. Her father’s case is still pending.

A homecoming celebration has been planned for Meydi Thursday evening.

