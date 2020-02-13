CPS teacher told student who didn’t stand for national anthem to ‘go back to your country,’ witnesses say

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools said it has launched an investigation after four students complained that a teacher told a Hispanic student to “go back to your country” because she didn’t stand during the national anthem.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Senn High School students allege the teacher made the comment during a Jan. 30 Hispanic heritage assembly.

The school district said if the teacher did make such a comment it would be a violation of the district’s anti-discrimination policy.

The students staged a sit-in Wednesday to protest what they consider the district’s slow response to their complaint.

Senn High School student protests going on – complaints about gym teacher racially profiling and forcing students to stand for the anthem went unanswered. #Twill pic.twitter.com/UsPRVppJyJ — Kyle Hillman (@kylehillman) February 12, 2020