LIST: Chicago area school closings

CPS teacher told student who didn’t stand for national anthem to ‘go back to your country,’ witnesses say

Posted 12:36 PM, February 13, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools said it has launched an investigation after four students complained that a teacher told a Hispanic student to “go back to your country” because she didn’t stand during the national anthem.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Senn High School students allege the teacher made the comment during a Jan. 30 Hispanic heritage assembly.

The school district said if the teacher did make such a comment it would be a violation of the district’s anti-discrimination policy.

The students staged a sit-in Wednesday to protest what they consider the district’s slow response to their complaint.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.