CHICAGO — As the snow winds down temperatures throughout Chicagoland are plummeting.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday for the Chicago area.

Wind chills of near 20-below zero will occur.

Very cold wind chills of 5 below to as cold as -15 will likely occur in northwest Indiana.

