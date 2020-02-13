3 years since teenage girls murdered in Delphi, Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. — Since Abby Williams and Libby German were killed in 2017, their families have worked to turn this tragedy into a way to help others.

On this third anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance, Abby’s mom, Anna Williams, is part of a food drive in Delphi.

Anna told WXIN if her daughter Abby was still here, she’d be right alongside her mom helping others.

“She’s still very much present in our hearts and in the way we speak to people,” Anna said.

Anna knows the support the Delphi community gave starting on this day in 2017. Then, volunteers were out immediately searching for Abby and Libby. When they were found the next day, the search to find the killer started.

Now, as this investigation continues, the families want to give back to the many who support them.

Abby’s Angels is one way. At Christmas, they collect supplies for children in need. It’s something Abby took part in before she died.

“Abby loved doing that project,” Anna shared. “And these kids this year really knocked it out of the park.”

Also, the Abby and Libby Memorial Park is in the planning phase, with plans for ball diamonds and playgrounds.

“Years and years and years from now we won’t be here, but the park still will be, and other kids will get to play and hear about our girls,” Anna said.

With the now-annual food drive, non-perishable food items go right back to Delphi. Organizers also ask for pet food because Anna says Abby and Libby loved their pets as much as people.

“We probably would have adopted hundreds if it had been up to either one of the girls,” Anna remembered. “I’m sure every stray thing that came through it felt like, well let’s let it stay.”

Anna said Abby’s big heart is what drives her to this day.

“I hope they’re really proud of us,” she said. “I hope they’re happy with what we’re doing.”