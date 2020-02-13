× 2 people shot in Humboldt Park: police

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Officials said a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were shot Thursday around 4 p.m. on the 2900 block of West Augusta Blvd. while they were sitting in a parked vehicle. Police said someone in another car pulled up and fired shots.

The woman was shot in the left forearm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The man was shot in the upper right leg and he was taken to the same hospital also in good condition.

No further information was provided. No was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.