× Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating snow to begin hazardous travel conditions later Wednesday afternoon Chicago area-wide – Lakeshore flooding Thursday

Accumulating snow will begin to fall across the Chicago area later this Wednesday afternoon, continuing overnight into Thursday with 2 to 5-inches possible along and south of Interstate-80 (area expected to reach Winter Weather Advisory criteria – purple/dark-green-shaded area on headlined map). Localized greater snowfall totals will be possible Thursday/Thursday night in Cook County around the south end of Lake Michigan into Lake and Porter Counties in NW Indiana due to strong north winds gusting over 35 mph that will cause enhanced lake-effect snow. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory (Cook County) and Lakeshore Flood Warnings (Lake and Porter Counties, Indiana) are also in effect Thursday/Thursday night with the strong winds building 10 to 15-foot waves on top of the record-high lake levels.

Slightly lower snowfall totals are expected farther north and west in Illinois with only an inch or two possible along the Illinois/Wisconsin border. Dangerous travel/outdoor conditions will also likely exist for the Friday morning commute with snow/blowing snow and sub-zero cold/wind chills.

During the next 24 hours, a center of low pressure will move out of eastern Texas northeast through Tennessee and Kentucky up the Ohio River Valley, spreading snow over northern and central Illinois into Indiana, beginning this afternoon. Another low pressure and associated Arctic cold front accompanied by a band of snow will approach our area from the northwest, passing through Chicago tonight.

The combination of the two systems will produce a blanket of snow across the Chicago area – greatest amount initially falling over the area along and south of Interstate-80. Thursday following the cold frontal passage, strong northerly winds gusting over 35 mph will develop lake-effect snow showers and build 10 to 14-foot waves impacting the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.

Bitter Arctic-source high pressure will spread over our area from the northwest with temperatures falling rapidly into the teens Thursday, single-digits Thursday evening eventually dropping below zero with frigid 10 to 20-below wind chills Friday morning. Highs on Friday look to be in the teens