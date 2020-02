February is heart health month. NorthShore University HealthSystem cardiologist Dr. Philip Krause joined WGN’s Dina Bair for a candid discussion on what you need to know to keep your heart healthy.

Listen to this story on the “Bair Facts on Health” podcast in the player below.

Take care of your body and be well! Subscribe to “The Bair Facts on Health” wherever you listen to podcasts.