WGN-TV TO AIR COOK COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY CANDIDATE DEBATES

CHICAGO, February 12, 2020 — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present a commercial-free, televised debate between the four Democrat candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney, airing Sunday, February 23 from 6-7pm CT. The debate will be moderated by WGN-TV Political Report hosts Tahman Bradley and Paul Lisnek from WGN-TV’s historic Studio 1.

The Democrat candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney are:

Kim Foxx (incumbent)

Bill Conway (former prosecutor)

Bob Fioretti (former 2nd Ward Alderman)

Donna More (former prosecutor)

The following week, WGN-TV will also air a debate featuring the two Republican candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney on Sunday, March 1st from 6-6:30pm CT.

The Republican candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney are:

Pat O’Brien (former Cook County Circuit Court Judge)

Christopher Pfannkuche (former prosecutor)

