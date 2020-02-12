Snow to continue into Thursday morning rush; Bitter cold to follow

Posted 8:25 PM, February 12, 2020, by , and , Updated at 08:47PM, February 12, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Wednesday snow arrived right on time for the afternoon commute and is expected to last through Thursday’s morning drive.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains for most of the Chicago area until noon Thursday.

Snow began falling throughout the Chicago area around 3 p.m.

As of 6 p.m. 1 inch was recorded at O'Hare airport and 1.1 was recorded at Midway.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track snow showers here

And as the snow moves out, bitter cold temperatures are set to move in.

Wind chills will dip below zero by midday Thursday and stay there until mid-afternoon Friday.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather  FULL LIST: Up to date closings and delayed start 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.