Snow to continue into Thursday morning rush; Bitter cold to follow

CHICAGO — Wednesday snow arrived right on time for the afternoon commute and is expected to last through Thursday’s morning drive.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains for most of the Chicago area until noon Thursday.

Snow began falling throughout the Chicago area around 3 p.m.

As of 6 p.m. 1 inch was recorded at O'Hare airport and 1.1 was recorded at Midway.

And as the snow moves out, bitter cold temperatures are set to move in.

Wind chills will dip below zero by midday Thursday and stay there until mid-afternoon Friday.

