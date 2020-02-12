× Second man charged in shooting of firefighter on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A second man has been charged in the shooting of an on-duty firefighter earlier this month.

Jermaine White, 29, of the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, was arrested Monday night in Lansing. Police said he was positively identified as the suspect who shot an on-duty firefighter.

The shooting happened while crews were putting out a car fire in the overnight hours on Feb. 2, in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue in Albany Park.

White has been charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

A 36-year-old firefighter, with six years of service, was shot in the leg. Doctors who treated him said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Last week, police also arrested Hollis Williams in connection to the shooting.