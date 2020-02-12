Pedestrian struck by car after vehicle was hit by Metra train on Southwest Side

Posted 8:34 PM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:48PM, February 12, 2020

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a vehicle at a railroad crossing and then that car struck a pedestrian in the city’s Scottsdale neighborhood.

Metra officials said around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Train No. 833 on the SW service struck a car at 87th Street and Pulaski Avenue and then that car struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown.

Hometown Fire Protection District posted on their Facebook page a photo of the scene.

Service was halted in both ways near Ashburn.

No further information was provided.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.