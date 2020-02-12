Pedestrian struck by car after vehicle was hit by Metra train on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a vehicle at a railroad crossing and then that car struck a pedestrian in the city’s Scottsdale neighborhood.

Metra officials said around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Train No. 833 on the SW service struck a car at 87th Street and Pulaski Avenue and then that car struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown.

Hometown Fire Protection District posted on their Facebook page a photo of the scene.

Service was halted in both ways near Ashburn.

No further information was provided.