Midday Fix: Cajun Shrimp Boil

Lamar Moore - Mariano’s Tastemaker, Professional Chef, TV Personality
Event:
Black History Month Sampling with Chef Lamar Moore
Saturday, February 22nd
12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
Mariano’s – 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago
Recipe:
Cajun Shrimp Boil
INGREDIENTS
- 2 medium red potatoes (cut in half)
- 4 ears fresh corn, shucked and cut in half
- 1 large lemon, quartered
- 2 lbs. medium shrimp, jumbo shell-on
- 1 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 2-inch rounds
- 8 Tbsp. cajun seasoning, divided (recipe for cajun seasoning below)
- 1 pkg. Zataran’s seafood boil (2 oz.)
- 1⁄3 cup Old Bay Seasoning
- 12 oz. light beer (example: Blue Moon or Miller Lite)
- 4 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/2 lb. unsalted butter
- water (see measurements below)
DIRECTIONS
- In one large pot, fill approximately 1/2 full with water.
- To pot, add potatoes, sausage and lemons. Add 1/3 cup Old Bay seasoning and crab/seafood boil package.
- Bring to a boil. Boil approximately 12 minutes, add corn. When potatoes are just about done, fork tender. Add shrimp until pink and slightly curled.
- Meanwhile in a sauté pan, melt 1/2 lb. butter. Add crushed garlic, beer, 2 Tbsp. cajun seasonings.
- When shrimp, potatoes, corn and sausage are done, toss with butter, beer, garlic and cajun seasoning mixture. Layering as you go, add remainder of cajun seasoning to bowl, serve hot.
Chef Lamar enjoys eating this with a cold class of sweet tea, or a cold beer with a side of cheddar biscuits.
CAJUN SEASONING BLEND
- 10 Tbsp. paprika
- 1/2 cup kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. ground white pepper
- 3 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 3 Tbsp. onion powder
- 2 Tbsp. dried thyme
- 2 Tbsp. cayenne
- 2 Tbsp. dark brown sugar
Mix all ingredients.