Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing

Posted 11:18 AM, February 12, 2020, by

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a stabbing that took place on a South Side Red Line platform.

Musbau Hamzat, 37, of the 900 block of East 79th Street, was arrested Monday night at approximately 3:30 p.m., police said.

Just before 2:45 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 79th Street Red Line station on the report of a stabbing.

Police said a 35-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with Hamzat on the platform. Hamzat then produced a knife and struck the 35-year-old man in the left arm.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Hamzat has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

