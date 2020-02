CHICAGO — Firefighters rescued a 53-year-old man from a fire in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

They arrived on the scene near Erie Street and Mayfield Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. The man rescued was clinging to the roof of the building after escaping out the window.

He was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The fire was struck out by 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Still and box Erie and Mayfield. 457am. Struck at 530 adult male rescued from roof clinging to building after coming out of window. Taken to West Suburban serious to critical. Burns and smoke inhalation. 53 years old. pic.twitter.com/pOxpiqfNLY — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 12, 2020