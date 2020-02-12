Lunchbreak: Trout with Carrot Puree and Gremolata
Chef and Partner, Anthony Bernal
Harbor
1312 South Wabash
Chicago
https://www.harborchicago.com/
Recipe:
Trout with Carrot Puree and Gremolata
Trout
Ingredients:
- 1 – 8 oz. Piece of Rainbow Trout, skin on
- 1 cup of Flour
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- Olive Oil for cooking
Steps:
- Pour flour, pepper and salt into dish and mix thoroughly. Dredge filet of trout in seasoned flour until covered
- Heat olive oil in saute pan on the stove top, and cook the filet on medium/high heat for about three minutes per side
- Remove from pan and rest
Carrot Puree
Ingredients:
- 1 Medium Carrot – finely diced
- 1 Small Shallot – finely diced
- ½ Cup Heavy Cream
- Butter for cooking
Steps:
- Dice carrot and shallot and transfer to pan. Cook on medium heat until soft. Add heavy cream and continue to cook until the liquid is reduced by half. Remove mixture from heat and transfer to blender. Puree until smooth, and set aside.
Gremolata
Ingredients:
- 2 Bunches of Parsley, finely chopped
- 4 Limes, juiced and zested
- 2 Oranges, juiced and zested
- 1 Clove of Garlic, micro planned
- 1 Cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Steps:
- Prepare ingredients and stir together in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste
Assembly
Assemble all pieces of dish together – begin by placing carrot puree on plate, followed by trout, and topped with gremolata.