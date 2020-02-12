Lunchbreak: Trout with Carrot Puree and Gremolata

Chef and Partner, Anthony Bernal

Harbor

1312 South Wabash

Chicago

https://www.harborchicago.com/

Recipe:

Trout with Carrot Puree and Gremolata

 Trout

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 8 oz. Piece of Rainbow Trout, skin on
  • 1 cup of Flour
  • 1 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper
  • Olive Oil for cooking

Steps:

  • Pour flour, pepper and salt into dish and mix thoroughly. Dredge filet of trout in seasoned flour until covered
  • Heat olive oil in saute pan on the stove top, and cook the filet on medium/high heat for about three minutes per side
  • Remove from pan and rest

Carrot Puree

Ingredients:

  • 1 Medium Carrot – finely diced
  • 1 Small Shallot – finely diced
  • ½ Cup Heavy Cream
  • Butter for cooking

Steps:

  • Dice carrot and shallot and transfer to pan. Cook on medium heat until soft. Add heavy cream and continue to cook until the liquid is reduced by half. Remove mixture from heat and transfer to blender. Puree until smooth, and set aside.

Gremolata

Ingredients:

  • 2 Bunches of Parsley, finely chopped
  • 4 Limes, juiced and zested
  • 2 Oranges, juiced and zested
  • 1 Clove of Garlic, micro planned
  • 1 Cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Steps:

  • Prepare ingredients and stir together in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Assembly

Assemble all pieces of dish together – begin by placing carrot puree on plate, followed by trout, and topped with gremolata.

