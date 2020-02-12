Kim Foxx campaign dogged by Jussie Smollett questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, the Jussie Smollett saga just won’t go away.

There was more reaction Wednesday to the decision by a special Cook County grand jury to indict Smollett for allegedly orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack.

Foxx’s office originally charged the actor but later dropped the charges.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Foxx supporter, weighed in.

“The evidence was the evidence so it’s not a surprise to me that the special prosecutor reached the same conclusion that the grand jury had previously reached,” Lightfoot said.

For months, special prosecutor Dan Webb has been investigating all aspects of the Smollett case. In a statement Webb said he disagrees with the way the state’s attorney’s office handled the prosecution. He notes that Foxx’s office was unable to provide documentary evidence that Smollett was treated like every other suspect.

The Foxx campaign cast the matter as dirty politics and released a statement that said, “What’s questionable is the James Comey-like timing of that charging decision just 35 days before an election.”

Foxx’s rivals hammered away.

“Kim Foxx called for this investigation. She’s been hiding behind it in every discussion we have,” Donna More said. “And now that the results are out, she’s claiming that it’s politics.”

“Frankly, Ms. Foxx has repeatedly not told the truth throughout this entire investigation,” Bill Conway said.

“Her office is now governed by incompetence and personal dishonesty,” Bob Fioretti said.

Political analyst Dick Simpson said expect Smollett to dominate the rest of the campaign.

“This issue will be the issue,” he said. “It’s what the media call “a continuing story.” Every day we’re going to be dealing with Jussie Smollett and did Kim Foxx make the right decision in that.”

The Foxx campaign is set to hold an event Wednesday night with young Democrats. On the campaign trail, she shrugged off the Web investigation.

“We have an obligation to be transparent in everything that we do and we dropped the ball in our transparency in the way that we handled this case,” she said.