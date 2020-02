× Kanye West bringing Sunday Service to UIC this weekend

CHICAGO — Kanye West is once again bringing his Sunday Service to Chicago this weekend.

The artist tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the show will take place at Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly the UIC Pavilion, Sunday at 2 p.m.

He previously brought Sunday Service, which is a mix of his gospel songs, classics and covers, to Northerly Island back in September.

The show coincides with NBA All-Star Weekend.

