× Joliet man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

JOLIET, Ill. — A 32-year-old Joliet man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing child porn.

Alex Abreu was arrested after Illinois State Police investigators executed a search warrant on his residence in Joliet.

Police said the search warrant was granted due to a tip alleging files containing child porn were uploaded to social media accounts.

Police said an IP address registered to the residence led police to Abreu.

Abreu was charged with possession of child pornography with additional charges pending.

He was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.