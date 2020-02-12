Jimmy Fallon, Backstreet Boys perform ‘Thong Song’ à la barbershop quartet

Backstreet’s back and this time trying their hand at a retro style.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the Backstreet Boy traded their ’90s threads for striped blazers and straw hats for a performance of Sisqo’s “Thong Song” in the style of a barbershop quartet.

Dubbed “The Ragtime Gals,” Fallon joined the group for the a cappella performance.

The boy band recently announced that they will be extending their DNA World Tour and will be making a stop in Chicago on Aug. 1, playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

