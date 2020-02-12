Jimmy Fallon, Backstreet Boys perform ‘Thong Song’ à la barbershop quartet

Posted 11:02 AM, February 12, 2020, by

Backstreet’s back and this time trying their hand at a retro style.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the Backstreet Boy traded their ’90s threads for striped blazers and straw hats for a performance of Sisqo’s “Thong Song” in the style of a barbershop quartet.

Dubbed “The Ragtime Gals,” Fallon joined the group for the a cappella performance.

The boy band recently announced that they will be extending their DNA World Tour and will be making a stop in Chicago on Aug. 1, playing  the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Data pix.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.