How does WGN Morning News celebrate Valentine’s Day? These 5 videos explain

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and WGN Morning News is feeling the love. In honor of the special day, here is some of our favorite Valentine’s Day moments from over the years.

Larry and Paul celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sybaris

Bringing Chicago the news, day in and day out, can take a toll on the mind and body. As a way to relax, WGN Morning News' anchor Larry Potash and weatherman Paul Konrad celebrated the Valentine's Day holiday at Sybrais Pool Suites, before they were interrupted by an unwelcome guest.

Man of the People: The best Chicago motel to spend Valentine's Day

You don't need a five-star reservation in order to have a unique Valentine's Day experience. In an episode of "Man of the People," WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo tours the Rainbow Motel, an eclectic spot known for its themed rooms. Accompanied by motel manager Stan, the pair takes a look at rooms with themes ranging from Las Vegas to outer space.

Robin's 'Galentine's Day' movie picks

Who needs Valentine's Day, when there's GALENTINE'S DAY! If you're interested in spending a night in with your best girlfriends this year, WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten has the perfect list of movies —all of which happen to star J. Lo.

Larry and Paul visit Lover's Lane

Ever the gentlemen, Larry and Paul paid a visit to Lover's Lane to find the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for their wives. They found a wide array of products, from a bizarre pair of "earrings" to some funny-looking "cleaning supplies." At one point, Larry laugh so hard he cries.

WGN's Valentine's Day Gift Suggestions

Finally, newsroom staffers, reporters and anchors offer there advice on Valentine's Day date spots and gifts for that special someone. Results may vary.